PROGRAMMING ALERT: Potential weak signal in your area while we work on our transmitter

You might be having trouble seeing our channels right now.(WITN)
By Jessica Bobula
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You know that we work hard to bring you a quality product, and sometimes that involves equipment upkeep. Today, we’re running on our backup transmitter while we do some work on our main transmitter, and that means we’re sending out a slightly weaker signal for a few hours. If you are on the fringes of our over-the-air coverage area, that might affect your signal. So if you can’t see our channels today, that might be the cause. We’ll be back up and running like normal soon!

