Private investigator charged with Onslow County baby abduction

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A private investigator has been charged with abducting an infant from the child’s grandmother who lives in Holly Ridge.

Onslow County deputies have charged Melanie Keene with felony abduction of children, felonious restraint, felony obstruction of justice, and resisting a public officer.

The 60-year-old Keene is a licensed private investigator from Leland.

Deputies say a couple hired an attorney to help them in getting custody of the baby. In turn, that attorney hired Keene, according to a news release.

They say the private investigator took the infant under the pretext that an Ex-Parte Hearing for Temporary Emergency Custody was taking place on January 12th. Deputies say Keene told the couple to turn off their phones and not to speak to law enforcement, in an attempt to prevent the child from being returned to its mother.

Keene was arrested last Thursday in Brunswick County and deputies say additional arrests are possible as their investigation progresses.

