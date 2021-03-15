Advertisement

Private investigator charged with Onslow County baby abduction

Melanie Keene
Melanie Keene(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A private investigator has been charged with abducting an infant from the child’s grandmother who lives in Holly Ridge.

Onslow County deputies have charged Melanie Keene with felony abduction of children, felonious restraint, felony obstruction of justice, and resisting a public officer.

The 60-year-old Keene is a licensed private investigator from Leland.

Deputies say a couple hired an attorney to help them in getting custody of the baby. In turn, that attorney hired Keene, according to a news release.

They say the private investigator took the infant under the pretext that an Ex-Parte Hearing for Temporary Emergency Custody was taking place on January 12th. Deputies say Keene told the couple to turn off their phones and not to speak to law enforcement, in an attempt to prevent the child from being returned to its mother.

Keene was arrested last Thursday in Brunswick County and deputies say additional arrests are possible as their investigation progresses.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to...
Duke University under stay-at-home order
Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
No suspect has yet been identified in the investigation of an early-morning shooting that...
Kinston police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
Several WITN viewers reached out asking what event happened in the sky around 6:00 a.m.
SpaceX rocket launch seen early Sunday in eastern North Carolina
Daylight saving time begins Sunday
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday and so does discussion to end changing clocks twice a year

Latest News

Adam Morris
Silver Alert issued for missing Washington County man
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Wet and cool weather expected Tuesday
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
Pitt County schools going back to in-person instruction
Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting