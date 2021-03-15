Advertisement

Pitt County schools going back to in-person instruction

J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville(WITN)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina school system voted to return to in-person learning for middle and high school students.

The Pitt County School Board voted unanimously Monday afternoon to have those students in the classrooms Tuesday through Friday, starting after spring break. Mondays will remain virtual for all students as well as teacher workdays.

This comes after last week’s compromise legislation crafted out between Governor Roy Cooper and the GOP-controlled legislature.

Elementary school students in Pitt County have already returned to in-person instruction.

Parents still have the option to keep their children in all virtual learning, according to the school system.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to...
Duke University under stay-at-home order
No suspect has yet been identified in the investigation of an early-morning shooting that...
Kinston police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
Several WITN viewers reached out asking what event happened in the sky around 6:00 a.m.
SpaceX rocket launch seen early Sunday in eastern North Carolina
Daylight saving time begins Sunday
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday and so does discussion to end changing clocks twice a year
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

Latest News

Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
Police say the driver of this car was charged with DWI and reckless driving
$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach
Philip Rogers was chief of staff under former chancellor Steve Ballard.
Youngest chancellor in ECU’s history starts his new journey today
Four people were killed when the car they were in crashed into this pond last night.
NEW INFO: Chased car going 110 mph before crashing into pond, killing four