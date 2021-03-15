Pitt County schools going back to in-person instruction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina school system voted to return to in-person learning for middle and high school students.

The Pitt County School Board voted unanimously Monday afternoon to have those students in the classrooms Tuesday through Friday, starting after spring break. Mondays will remain virtual for all students as well as teacher workdays.

This comes after last week’s compromise legislation crafted out between Governor Roy Cooper and the GOP-controlled legislature.

Elementary school students in Pitt County have already returned to in-person instruction.

Parents still have the option to keep their children in all virtual learning, according to the school system.

