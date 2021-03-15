Phillip’s Forecast: Wet and cool weather expected Tuesday

Tonight

Chilly breezes under mostly cloudy skies can be expected tonight. Lows will be around 40 degrees. Showers are forecast by around sunrise. A light east breeze will blow.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

The showers will continue into the afternoon before tapering off from west to east. Rainfall totals for most will range between 0.5″ to 1.0″. The good news is our severe weather chances are next to nil for Tuesday. The same can not be said for Thursday. It does look like the atmosphere will be set up for some convective activity by the time we get that second shot of moisture. We’ll warm up into the mid 60s Wednesday and aroundb70 Thursday after spending Tuesday in the low 50s.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The warmer air from Thursday’s low pressure system will exit along with the rain, leaving us dry and cool as we head toward the weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Friday and Saturday. Some clouds will increase Sunday as a low forms off the south coast. Winds are expected to blow in out of the east and northeast at 5 to 10 mph.