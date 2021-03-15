Advertisement

Kinston man charged with obstruction of justice

Ja Quon Sutton
Ja Quon Sutton(Kinston police)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man has been charged in connection with a shooting last week in the city.

Kinston police on Friday charged Ja Quon Sutton with obstruction of justice.

They say the charges against the 22-year-old man is related to multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Charlotte Avenue and Dixon Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers found several shell casings in the street, but no injuries or property damage was reported.

Sutton was arrest Friday. No one has been charged with the actual shooting.

