Highway Patrol troopers help citizen install car seat
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers helped a citizen in need Friday.
Troopers T. Pope and M. Peaden installed a car seat for a resident at the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 12.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said a mother came to the office, wanting to make sure her child’s car seat was installed correctly to avoid injury in case of an accident.
The office said the mother was so thankful the troopers were there to help her, saying they displayed professionalism and kindness.
