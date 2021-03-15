Advertisement

Highway Patrol troopers help citizen install car seat

NC Highway Patrol Trooper installs car seat.
NC Highway Patrol Trooper installs car seat.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers helped a citizen in need Friday.

Troopers T. Pope and M. Peaden installed a car seat for a resident at the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 12.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said a mother came to the office, wanting to make sure her child’s car seat was installed correctly to avoid injury in case of an accident.

The office said the mother was so thankful the troopers were there to help her, saying they displayed professionalism and kindness.

NC Highway Patrol Trooper installs car seat.
NC Highway Patrol Trooper installs car seat.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
NC Highway Patrol Trooper installs car seat.
NC Highway Patrol Trooper installs car seat.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)

