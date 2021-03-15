$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Gastonia man is in a Wilmington hospital after police say crashed into a sports bar at the beach, causing $40,000 in damage.

Surf City Chief Ron Shanahan said it happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night on New River Drive.

Timothy Almond had been charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving.

The chief said Almond’s sports car crashed into the sign at High Waters Sports Bar. The 54-year-old man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Shanahan said Almond’s car crossed the center line, over-corrected, and hit the sign.

No word yet on Almond’s condition.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.