13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting

A child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed late Sunday night in Williamston.

Williamston police said it happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Marshall Avenue.

Officers said a group of people was standing on the side of the street when a vehicle came up and opened fire. Police said their investigation indicated the shooting was targeted.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist local police, while detectives were back out on Marshall Avenue today along with the fire department. At one point, police detectives climbed onto a ladder and appeared to be searching for bullets on the front porch gable of a home.

The name of the victim has yet to be released by police.

