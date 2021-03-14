SpaceX rocket launch seen early Sunday in eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN viewers reached out wondering what event happened in the sky at around 6:00 Sunday morning.

As discussed on WITN News Sunday Sunrise, it was a rocket launching satellites. According to Space.com, it was for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

One WITN viewer says “it went east to north from the Plymouth area.”

Another viewer, Sarah Grace Kuntz, saw it at around 6:10 in Greenville. She says, “how cool!”

A third WITN viewer e-mailed us saying, “I saw a comet or meter in the northern sky. It was awesome! Have you heard from anyone else about this event? It was something to see, my grandchildren witnessed it also.”

