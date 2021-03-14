Rocky Mount Police respond to shots fired at mall

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to the Golden East Crossing Mall in Rocky Mount Saturday evening in response to shots fired.

Around 5 p.m., Rocky Mount Police were called to 1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd. where witnesses said multiple shots were fired in the parking lot by Dunham’s Sports.

No injuries were reported but several cars sustained property damage.

The active investigation is ongoing.

Rocky Mount Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the police department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.