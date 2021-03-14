Advertisement

Rocky Mount Police respond to shots fired at mall

Shots fired in parking lot at Golden East Crossing Mall in Rocky Mount.
Shots fired in parking lot at Golden East Crossing Mall in Rocky Mount.(WMTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to the Golden East Crossing Mall in Rocky Mount Saturday evening in response to shots fired.

Around 5 p.m., Rocky Mount Police were called to 1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd. where witnesses said multiple shots were fired in the parking lot by Dunham’s Sports.

No injuries were reported but several cars sustained property damage.

The active investigation is ongoing.

Rocky Mount Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the police department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Singleton Stanley Warren
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for assaulting detective during Pitt County traffic stop
Ronnie Sanderson
Man accused of sex crimes with teenager over six-year span
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Washington Cash Mob supports local businesses every Friday
Washington Cash Mob hits 4th business in just four weeks pushing the need to shop local
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunday starts sunny and finishes gray
Senator Jim Perry
State Sen. Jim Perry appointed as storm debris committee chair
Retesting shows no PFAS in Jacksonville water wells
Retesting shows no PFAS in Jacksonville water wells
“Heads Carolina, Tails California,” country star headlines local event
“Heads Carolina, Tails California,” country star headlines local event