No. 14 ECU baseball claims series over Charlotte with 3-1 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – Carson Whisenhunt struck out nine batters over seven scoreless innings, while his offense hit a pair of key home runs lifting No. 14 East Carolina to a series win over Charlotte, 3-1, Saturday at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 12-2 on the year, while the 49ers fall to 8-5.

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3wYdkJ499k&list=PLrq4Z5fnt6x5rIo5TwhYRTMQaQ0vQ-d5j&index=1

In just his fourth collegiate start, Whisenhunt (3-0) allowed three hits, walked two and struck out nine batters pushing his season total to 36. The left-hander fanned multiple batters in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh frames while adding a solo punch out in the third. C.J. Mayhue registered his team-leading third save of the season giving up one run (earned) on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in two full innings.

Alec Makarewicz broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning belting his second home run of the season that traveled 411 feet to right field for a 1-0 ECU advantage.

Bryce McGowan (2-2) suffered the loss surrendering one run (earned) on five hits with two walks and struck out eight over 5.2 innings. Christian Lothes was touched for a pair of runs (both earned) on three hits with three punch outs in 1.1 innings, while Gus Hughes (0.2 IP, 2 BBs) and Casey Bargo (0.1 IP) closed out the scoreless eighth frame.

Connor Norby, who led the Pirates with three hits, added to the lead in the seventh with his fifth home run of the season making it a three-run game, 3-0. Ryder Giles singled up the middle and came around on Norby’s blast to right-center that traveled 391 feet.

Charlotte finally got on the board in the ninth on Aaron McKeithan’s solo homer to left field, his second of the season, capping the scoring at 3-1.

Five different Pirates accounted for all eight hits as Josh Moylan (two) joined Norby with multiple base knocks. Giles, Thomas Francisco and Makarewicz also tallied hits. Zach Agnos reached base twice with a pair of walks, while Giles and Worrell also drew free passes on the day.

ECU and Charlotte will conclude the three-game set on Sunday, March 14 with a 1 p.m. (ET) schedule first pitch and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Post-Game Notes:

ECU scored the game’s first run in the sixth and improved to 10-1 on the year when striking first (158-41 all-time under head coach Cliff Godwin).

Norby extended his on-base streak to 21 games dating back to 2020 with a leadoff single in the first inning. Tallied his team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the season (20th of his career) after going 3-for-4 from the dish. He also picked up a pair of RBI for his fifth multi-RBI contest of the year.

Thomas Francisco owns a 13-game hitting streak, which was extended in the first inning.

The Pirates pitching staff fanned 11 on the day marking the 11th time in 14 games with double-digit punch outs.

With the win, ECU secured its fourth weekend series win in 2021 and when you include the home-and-home wins against Duke, it’s the fifth overall series win of the year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.