Kinston Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

No suspect has yet been identified in the investigation of an early-morning shooting that injured one and killed another.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Kinston Police Department responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. near 2210 Old Snow Hill Road.

During the investigation officers say they learned that two victims had arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care and were being treated.

One victim was identified as Jerome Gadson, 36, of Kinston. Police say Gadson died from his injuries.

Another unidentified victim, also a 36-year-old male, was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment, according to the police.

No suspect has been identified and police say the investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

