State coastal wildlife officials recruiting citizen scientists for Terrapin Tally

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - State coastal wildlife officials are recruiting volunteers for the 2021 Terrapin Tally.

The Terrapin Tally is a citizen science project conducted in partnership with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission to measure the status of diamondback terrapin populations. Volunteers work in pairs to conduct headcount surveys on specific kayak routes to document diamondback terrapin sightings.

For the 7th season of the Terrapin Tally project, project leaders say they are expanding to include numerous federal, state, and local partners with the addition of ten sites, spanning the coast from Carteret to Brunswick County

Organizers say the unique volunteer opportunity is compatible with current COVID-19 safety guidance and Governor Cooper’s executive orders.

Those interested must complete at least one mandatory virtual training program. There are also field data collection activities, which require teams of two volunteers to work together. Members of the same household can complete the activity or maintain appropriate social distancing in an outdoor setting. Coastal wildlife officials will share additional safety guidance during training.

All volunteers must register to attend one virtual training, where they will learn how to use the smartphone application and sign up for one or more field data collection sessions scheduled from April 28 through May 16.

Program partners include the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management’s North Carolina Coastal Reserve and partners from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Parks, Bald Head Island Conservancy, N.C. Audubon, N.C. Aquariums, and National Park Service.

They say participants must have their own smartphone, kayak or canoe, and life jacket. Volunteers can learn more about the project and register at https://tinyurl.com/2021TerrapinTally

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.