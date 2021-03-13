State Sen. Jim Perry appointed as storm debris committee chair
The purpose of this committee is to increase resiliency and mitigate damage from future storm events.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Senator Jim Perry was appointed as co-chairman of the senate select committee on storm-related river debris and damage for the 2021/2022 legislative term.
Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the appointment Thursday.
Senator Perry was elected to senate leadership earlier this year and holds the title of Majority Whip, representing Wayne and Lenoir Counties.
Senator Perry said he is thankful that Senator Berger and his colleagues appreciate the issues created by storm debris in Eastern North Carolina.
They will also work to remove debris from streams and rivers and evaluate developmental impacts to downstream communities.
The first meeting will be in April.
