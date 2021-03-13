State Sen. Jim Perry appointed as storm debris committee chair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Senator Jim Perry was appointed as co-chairman of the senate select committee on storm-related river debris and damage for the 2021/2022 legislative term.

Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the appointment Thursday.

Senator Perry was elected to senate leadership earlier this year and holds the title of Majority Whip, representing Wayne and Lenoir Counties.

Senator Perry said he is thankful that Senator Berger and his colleagues appreciate the issues created by storm debris in Eastern North Carolina.

The purpose of this committee is to increase resiliency and mitigate damage from future storm events.

“Last week, I met with Kinston Mayor Don Hardy, Kinston City Manager Tony Sears, and Will McDow with Environmental Defense Fund to review possible mitigation options resulting from our recently completed study. It was good to make progress. We can’t stop flooding, but we should work to reduce its severity. This issue impacts our lives in Eastern NC. We need to convince more people to share our sense of urgency about making progress on this topic.”

They will also work to remove debris from streams and rivers and evaluate developmental impacts to downstream communities.

The first meeting will be in April.

