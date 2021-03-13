Police and family search for missing Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police officers need help finding a missing man named Sandy Caldwell. Caldwell’s wife reported him missing early Friday, March 12.

His wife told police she last spoke with him late Thursday night. Caldwell is approximately six-foot-one and 210 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue North Carolina A&T State University shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information or if you’ve seen him, call Goldsboro Police at (919) 705-6572.

