Police and family search for missing Goldsboro man
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police officers need help finding a missing man named Sandy Caldwell. Caldwell’s wife reported him missing early Friday, March 12.
His wife told police she last spoke with him late Thursday night. Caldwell is approximately six-foot-one and 210 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue North Carolina A&T State University shirt and blue jeans.
If you have information or if you’ve seen him, call Goldsboro Police at (919) 705-6572.
