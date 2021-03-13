Advertisement

No. 15 Florida State holds off North Carolina 69-66 in ACCs

FSU will face Georgia Tech in Saturday’s championship game.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) battles for a loose ball with Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun...
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) battles for a loose ball with Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C.(Robert Willett | rwillett@newsobserver.com)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and No. 15 Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles. They blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win.

FSU will face Georgia Tech in Saturday’s championship game.

Freshman Caleb Love scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Tar Heels. Fellow freshman Kerwin Walton had all 11 of his points after halftime.

