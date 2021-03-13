Local dietitians provide healthy meal options

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - March is National Nutrition Month, and two local dietitians are looking to help the community eat healthier.

Ashley Bradshaw and Ashleigh Tyson work as dietitians with CarolinaEast Medical center at the SECU cancer center. They also host a cooking class each month, and while the COVID-19 has changed the way they host their classes, the message hasn’t changed.

“We want to make cooking fun, and we want to show that anybody can cook. You don’t have to have a lot of experience. It’s just about getting in the kitchen and having fun,” said Bradshaw.

The focus of this year’s National Nutrition Month is personalize your plate. Bradshaw and Tyson say that means finding ways to get a complete meal on your plate with items you enjoy.

“It’s just important to get in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy that’s just a general overall healthy diet that you can try to follow, just try to keep that in mind and try to build a plate that is good for you,” explained Tyson.

If you’re looking to make some healthier meals, the women say it all comes down to make a few swaps out on ingredients.

“It could be for a lot of different reasons, but for instance, adding olive oil instead of butter. It’s better for your heart. Not adding as much salt is also better for your heart. There are a lot of different tweaks and things you can do just to better your overall health,” Tyson said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.