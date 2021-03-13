Advertisement

Local dietitians provide healthy meal options

By Stacia Strong
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - March is National Nutrition Month, and two local dietitians are looking to help the community eat healthier.

Ashley Bradshaw and Ashleigh Tyson work as dietitians with CarolinaEast Medical center at the SECU cancer center. They also host a cooking class each month, and while the COVID-19 has changed the way they host their classes, the message hasn’t changed.

“We want to make cooking fun, and we want to show that anybody can cook. You don’t have to have a lot of experience. It’s just about getting in the kitchen and having fun,” said Bradshaw.

The focus of this year’s National Nutrition Month is personalize your plate. Bradshaw and Tyson say that means finding ways to get a complete meal on your plate with items you enjoy.

“It’s just important to get in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy that’s just a general overall healthy diet that you can try to follow, just try to keep that in mind and try to build a plate that is good for you,” explained Tyson.

If you’re looking to make some healthier meals, the women say it all comes down to make a few swaps out on ingredients.

“It could be for a lot of different reasons, but for instance, adding olive oil instead of butter. It’s better for your heart. Not adding as much salt is also better for your heart. There are a lot of different tweaks and things you can do just to better your overall health,” Tyson said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Patterson Road, Lenoir County
Man wounded in Lenoir County shooting Thursday morning
Rashaun Mason
Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Gov. Cooper signs school reopening compromise bill
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

101-year-old Washington man first to use new kayak launch
101-year-old Washington man first to use new kayak launch
Local dietitians provide healthy meal options
Local dietitians provide healthy meal options
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for assaulting detective during Pitt County traffic stop
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for assaulting detective during Pitt County traffic stop
DEPUTIES: Child porn seized from Elizabeth City man
DEPUTIES: Child porn seized from Elizabeth City man
Missing Goldsboro man Sandy Caldwell
Police and family search for missing Goldsboro man