La Grange Family and Friends Worship Center hosts book signing

Jean Kittrell held a book signing Saturday at noon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The La Grange Family and Friends Worship Center hosted a book signing at 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

Pastor Jean Kittrell signed copies of her new book “With Her Hands.”

Kittrell’s granddaughter, Eunesia Taylor, says the book is a true family story.

“This is a story of my mother’s life through my eyes. My siblings and I were blessed to have a mother who is hard-working, caring, who took care of her husband, children, family, friends, and neighbors. She was the epitome of a virtuous woman. She taught us to live life ‘with your hands’ through love.”

“With Her Hands” is available for purchase through email for 15 dollars. Taylor asks those purchasing a book to include their name, shipment address and telephone number.

