Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Singleton Stanley Warren
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for assaulting detective during Pitt County traffic stop
Ronnie Sanderson
Man accused of sex crimes with teenager over six-year span
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Brian Corp
DEPUTIES: Child porn seized from Elizabeth City man
Check your qualification status with this interactive calculator.
Do you qualify for stimulus checks?

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Retesting shows no PFAS in Jacksonville water wells
Retesting shows no PFAS in Jacksonville water wells
“Heads Carolina, Tails California,” country star headlines local event
“Heads Carolina, Tails California,” country star headlines local event