“Heads Carolina, Tails California,” country star headlines local event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A well-known country star made her way to New Bern Friday night to put on an outdoor event for people in the area, and organizers say this was a great way for people to get out of the house.

The pandemic started a little over a year ago, and most have been cooped up in their homes, but those thoughts were left at the front gate whenever attendees rolled into the old Maola plant parking lot.

A coin flip and North Carolina won, welcoming Jo Dee Messina to Maola at Riverside in New Bern.

“This is the first time we’ve had a show since the COVID shut down. It’s just a chance to get out, make some music and we are all excited to see each other.”

Participants brought their own chairs and spaced themselves out to watch the show.

“People are ready to get out of their houses. Particularly for an outdoor, wide open space kind of concert.”

This outdoor event, organized by an investment group in New Bern, brought in around 500 people, some with masks and some without. Still, organizers say precautions were taken to ensure attendees’ safety.

Temperatures were taken at the door, masks available for people who wanted them, and attendees were able to spread out in the outside event space.

The concert brought an economic boost to the area and brought customers to restaurants, hotels, and other businesses.

The Colonial Capital Humane Society also benefitted, receiving 20% of the ticket sales that were sold with their code.

The Humane Society is using the proceeds to go towards their new building that will break ground in June.

