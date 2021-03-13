Advertisement

ECU will host job fair virtually

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

ECU’s 2021 Spring Education Job Fair will be held virtually this year and registration is open.

The fair will last from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 17th, it will be held through Handshake, a job database platform employers use to hire students.

Both students and ECU alumni can attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with more than 80 employers.

The university says students must register and sign up for a session to participate. Professional business attire is also required.

“These events are an invaluable opportunity for students to establish a relationship with an employer and explore full-time positions without having the expenses and stress of travel,”

Tom Halasz, director of ECU Career Services.

Click here learn more.

