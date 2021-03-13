Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday and so does discussion to end changing clocks twice a year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we head into the weekend, there is a reminder to not forget about daylight saving time.

The annual ritual of early March – changing clocks to daylight saving time – is coming this Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March at 2 a.m. and ends on the first Sunday in November at 2 a.m. in the United States. This year, that’s March 14, when we set our clocks ahead one hour, through November 1, when we set them back one hour.

Springing forward means one less hour of sleep, and experts say the effects can linger for weeks.

Sleep experts with the Mayo Clinic suggest starting the transition now. They suggest going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night, so you are rested going into the time change.

Also, avoid sleeping an hour longer leading up to Sunday.

But Mayo Clinic sleep experts say if you do feel sleepy on Sunday, you should take a short nap during the afternoon, but no longer than 20 minutes.

The sleep experts say it’s not just about good sleep. According to one 2020 study, the risk of fatal traffic accidents increases by 6% during the spring transition from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine notes that “accumulated evidence indicates that the acute transition from standard time to daylight saving time incurs significant public health and safety risks.”

The group cites’ risks such as adverse cardiovascular events — like increased risk of cardiovascular morbidity, myocardial infarction, stroke and hospital admissions due to the occurrence of acute atrial fibrillation — mood disorders and circadian misalignment.

Fifteen states have already enacted legislation to make daylight saving time or standard time year-round and end the practice of changing our clocks twice a year.

The 15 states are California, Florida, Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, Idaho, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Wyoming.

However, not everyone observes the US’s tradition — Hawaii and Arizona don’t — nor do China and Japan. About 70 countries participate in this twice yearly time-changing exercise.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.