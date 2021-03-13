Crosstown Throwdown highlights Week 3 of high school football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third time this season, J.H. Rose (3-0) scored more than 40 points in a 42-14 ‘Crosstown Throwdown’ rivalry win over D.H. Conley on Friday night. Other highlights include West Carteret at Havelock and West Craven at Kinston.
OTHER FINAL SCORES
THURSDAY
New Bern 49 - C.B. Aycock 0
Princeton 55 - Union 0
Eastern Wayne 12 - Southern Wayne 6
FRIDAY
Northside-Pinetown 37 - South Creek 0
Croatan 58 - Dixon 0
Hunt 20 - Northern Nash 6
Pender County at Richlands - PPD
J.H. Rose 42 - D.H. Conley 14
Clinton 42 - Goldsboro 7
Jacksonville 41 - Northside-Jacksonville 6
Northampton 44 - North Edgecombe 12
South Lenoir 24 - Greene Central 14
Washington 37 - Ayden-Grifton 7
Kinston 15 - West Craven 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 59 - North Pitt 46
Northeastern 32 - Hertford County 6
Southern Nash 41 - Fike 39
Perquimans 44 - First Flight 26
Manteo 34 - Gates County 14
Southwest Onslow 42 - Pender County 6
Nash Central 41 - Farmville Central 29
Midway 42 - East Duplin 41
Wallace-Rose Hill 38 - James Kenan 13
Tarboro 61 - Riverside 13
Rocky Mount 26 - Franklinton 9
Pamlico County 34 - Southside 14
Havelock 62 - West Carteret 13
Rosewood 48 - Hobbton 41
North Lenoir 37 - Granville Central 14
Swansboro 40 - White Oak 36
