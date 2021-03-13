Crosstown Throwdown highlights Week 3 of high school football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third time this season, J.H. Rose (3-0) scored more than 40 points in a 42-14 ‘Crosstown Throwdown’ rivalry win over D.H. Conley on Friday night. Other highlights include West Carteret at Havelock and West Craven at Kinston.

OTHER FINAL SCORES

THURSDAY

New Bern 49 - C.B. Aycock 0

Princeton 55 - Union 0

Eastern Wayne 12 - Southern Wayne 6

FRIDAY

Northside-Pinetown 37 - South Creek 0

Croatan 58 - Dixon 0

Hunt 20 - Northern Nash 6

Pender County at Richlands - PPD

J.H. Rose 42 - D.H. Conley 14

Clinton 42 - Goldsboro 7

Jacksonville 41 - Northside-Jacksonville 6

Northampton 44 - North Edgecombe 12

South Lenoir 24 - Greene Central 14

Washington 37 - Ayden-Grifton 7

Kinston 15 - West Craven 0

SouthWest Edgecombe 59 - North Pitt 46

Northeastern 32 - Hertford County 6

Southern Nash 41 - Fike 39

Perquimans 44 - First Flight 26

Manteo 34 - Gates County 14

Southwest Onslow 42 - Pender County 6

Nash Central 41 - Farmville Central 29

Midway 42 - East Duplin 41

Wallace-Rose Hill 38 - James Kenan 13

Tarboro 61 - Riverside 13

Rocky Mount 26 - Franklinton 9

Pamlico County 34 - Southside 14

Havelock 62 - West Carteret 13

Rosewood 48 - Hobbton 41

North Lenoir 37 - Granville Central 14

Swansboro 40 - White Oak 36

