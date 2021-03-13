Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Sunday starts sunny and finishes gray

The increasing cloud cover will not result in rain drops until Tuesday
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday

Sunshine will be out in full for the start of the day, however we will eventually see the clouds roll back in as we head past noon. Morning lows will be down in the low to mid 40s for most, so if you are cold weather adverse, I’d snag a jacket out the door if you have anywhere to be early in the day. The good news is you’ll be able to ditch the jacket by lunch time as highs will climb into the upper 60s between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Winds will blow out of the north to northwest at 5 to 10 mph for inland areas while the coast will see a 7 to 15 mph breeze.

Monday

Cooler air will follow Sunday’s slight bump in air temperatures. Highs will go from the upper 60s to the mid 50s to start the week. Cloud cover will again remain consistent. The reason for the cool down will be the sinking front to our south, prompting colder air to slide into ENC. Rain showers should hold off Monday before increasing on Tuesday.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

The wet weather we avoided last week will return by Tuesday in the form of scattered showers, downpours and occasional thunderstorms. While Tuesday and Thursday will be the “wet” days of the week, even Wednesday will feature some light rain between the two systems. At this point it is still too early to project potential for severe weather. With the warming highs and incoming cold fronts as we head towards the start of spring, rough weather will become more of a possibility.

Most Read

(L-R) Singleton Stanley Warren
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for assaulting detective during Pitt County traffic stop
Ronnie Sanderson
Man accused of sex crimes with teenager over six-year span
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Washington Cash Mob supports local businesses every Friday
Washington Cash Mob hits 4th business in just four weeks pushing the need to shop local
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
01/28/2021 ENC Snow
WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm