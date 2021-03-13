Charlie’s Forecast: Sunday starts sunny and finishes gray

Sunday

Sunshine will be out in full for the start of the day, however we will eventually see the clouds roll back in as we head past noon. Morning lows will be down in the low to mid 40s for most, so if you are cold weather adverse, I’d snag a jacket out the door if you have anywhere to be early in the day. The good news is you’ll be able to ditch the jacket by lunch time as highs will climb into the upper 60s between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Winds will blow out of the north to northwest at 5 to 10 mph for inland areas while the coast will see a 7 to 15 mph breeze.

Monday

Cooler air will follow Sunday’s slight bump in air temperatures. Highs will go from the upper 60s to the mid 50s to start the week. Cloud cover will again remain consistent. The reason for the cool down will be the sinking front to our south, prompting colder air to slide into ENC. Rain showers should hold off Monday before increasing on Tuesday.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

The wet weather we avoided last week will return by Tuesday in the form of scattered showers, downpours and occasional thunderstorms. While Tuesday and Thursday will be the “wet” days of the week, even Wednesday will feature some light rain between the two systems. At this point it is still too early to project potential for severe weather. With the warming highs and incoming cold fronts as we head towards the start of spring, rough weather will become more of a possibility.