Beach driving season ends for Atlantic Beach; last weekend for driving on beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - This weekend is your last weekend to enjoy a drive on the beach at Atlantic Beach. The city’s 2020 - 2021 beach driving season ends on Monday.

Beach driving is permitted from October 1 through March 15 from dawn to dusk, but no beach driving is allowed on the beach without an official town of Atlantic Beach beach driving permit.

According to the Atlantic Beach city website, annual beach permits cost $50 (ab residents) and $75 (non-residents) and are purchased at town hall during regular business hours. Permits are also available online.

A valid driver’s license and registration card for four-wheel-drive vehicles must be presented when purchasing the permits. Having a permit does not allow ATVs on the beach at any time.

Beach officials say they saw a record number of beach driving passes sold this past season and expect numbers to increase in the next season.

Beach driving resumes on October 1.

Due to beach re-nourishment, beginning November 15, portions of the beach, from the Circle East toward Fort Macon, will be closed to beach driving.

