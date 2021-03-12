Advertisement

Welcome To The WITN March Mania Contest!

The brackets are back baby!!
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Register now for the WITN March Mania Contest sponsored by Tie Breakers restaurant in Greenville, NC.

Then, come back on March 14 to make your picks after the teams are officially announced.

There are three ways to play - Full Bracket - 16 Team Bracket - 4 Team Bracket, all in one contest. Three ways to win great local and national prizes.

CLICK HERE TO PLAY NOW

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Patterson Road, Lenoir County
Man wounded in Lenoir County shooting Thursday morning
Rashaun Mason
Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Gov. Cooper signs school reopening compromise bill
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

The WITN Catch of the Week™ Photo Contest
Play WITN's Racing Challenge
2021 Racing Challenge - Win a trip to Daytona
The 2021 WITN Bojangles Sunrise Photo Contest!
Play WITN’s 2020 Pro Pigskin Pickem Contest