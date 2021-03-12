Washington Cash Mob hits 4th business in just four weeks pushing the need to shop local

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The pandemic hit local businesses hard, and the recovery is just starting for many. That’s why one Facebook group gets together every Friday to support community businesses, one dollar at a time.

The group is called the Washington Cash Mob. Their slogan is think local, shop local, and give local.

They have about 1,500 members, and they say their goal is to help build and strengthen the Washington community’s economy. Each week, the group gathers, like a mob, and supports a local business. They hit a different business every Friday and say it keeps local places they love up and running.

“I’m from Washington. I love my hometown. I just wanted to kind of be able to do my part, give back to the community,” Washington resident Chelsey Greene said.

On Friday, March 12, the Washington Cash Mob hit Shep’s Grill in downtown Washington.

The grill hasn’t seen this much business since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Sheppard opened up the place about three years ago. He says sales are still down, but the Washington community and groups like the cash mob keep their spirits up.

The group nominates a restaurant or shop to spend some cash every Friday to keep the local places they love up and running.

Shep’s Grill Owner Jason Sheppard said, “You find how much people really care about each other.” Sheppard said the cash mob definitely helped their bottom line and increased business. He said they also had more customers for breakfast.

He’s hoping the crowds keep coming as the community struggles to get back to business as usual before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Washington Cash Mob has been up and running for three weeks.

You can find the Washington Cash Mob on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/3452440704885495

