The Oakwood School celebrates 25th anniversary with virtual Blue Jean Ball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In just one month, parents, students, and volunteers kick off an annual fundraiser for one private school in the East.

The 2021 Blue Jean Ball at the Oakwood School is one month away on Friday, April 9th. Organizers say this annual signature event celebrates Oakwood’s 25th Anniversary and raises money to support its mission, students, and teachers.

The Blue Jean Ball will take on an all-new exciting virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means there can be an unlimited number of attendees, and event sponsors can attend too.

This year’s entertainment is a bit of a mystery and encourages people to join the fun and try to figure it out. But organizers say the big reveal is next week.

According to school leaders, the Fund-a-Need portion of the event focuses on the need for valuable improvements across campus, including technology for teachers and students.

Visit https://event.gives/bluejeanball to register or purchase your raffle tickets.

