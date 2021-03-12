Teen gives back to local non-profits through t-shirt, book sale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thirteen-year-old Angel Bridgers is a daughter, student, teenager and you can also add entrepreneur to that list.

Bridgers created the foundation SimplyMe to encourage young girls to believe in themselves and show the power of service to others.

As part of her mission, she’s created inspirational t-shirts and is hosting a book drive to give back to local organizations and non-profits. Bridgers chooses a different organization to donate to each month.

For the month of March, Bridgers is working to provide books to children at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, which is where she spent time in the NICU when she was born. The book drive is made possible through a partnership with Pizza Hut.

In April, books will be donated to fifth grade classes at Zebulon Elementary School. To donate a book and learn more about SimplyMe, click here.

