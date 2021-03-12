Advertisement

Teen gives back to local non-profits through t-shirt, book sale

Angel Bridgers, 13, created the foundation SimplyMe to inspire young girls to believe in...
Angel Bridgers, 13, created the foundation SimplyMe to inspire young girls to believe in themselves and be of service.(Angel Bridgers)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thirteen-year-old Angel Bridgers is a daughter, student, teenager and you can also add entrepreneur to that list.

Bridgers created the foundation SimplyMe to encourage young girls to believe in themselves and show the power of service to others.

As part of her mission, she’s created inspirational t-shirts and is hosting a book drive to give back to local organizations and non-profits. Bridgers chooses a different organization to donate to each month.

For the month of March, Bridgers is working to provide books to children at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, which is where she spent time in the NICU when she was born. The book drive is made possible through a partnership with Pizza Hut.

In April, books will be donated to fifth grade classes at Zebulon Elementary School. To donate a book and learn more about SimplyMe, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Patterson Road, Lenoir County
Man wounded in Lenoir County shooting Thursday morning
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Gov. Cooper signs school reopening compromise bill
Rashaun Mason
Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

Sammie and Rocky are brother and sister.
Saving Graces: Sammie and Rocky
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80° Friday
Tryon Palace Holiday Cheer event commemorates 250th Anniversary
New Bern makes Southern Living’s South’s Best Small Towns list
The Oakwood School celebrates 25th anniversary with Blue Jean Ball
The Oakwood School celebrates 25th anniversary with virtual Blue Jean Ball