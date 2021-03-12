State on track to make everyone eligible for vaccine by May 1st

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - State health officials say all North Carolina adults who want a COVID-19 shot are on track to be eligible for one by May 1.

The development comes in response to an announcement made by President Joe Biden on Thursday night directing governors and health officials in all states, tribes and territories to make people 18 and over eligible no later than May 1.

Biden noted during his address that being eligible isn’t the same as receiving a shot. The state will expand eligibility on April 7 to essential workers not yet vaccinated before moving to the general public.

