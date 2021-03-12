Advertisement

State educators group to stop in Craven Co. on 100 county “We Heart Public Schools” statewide tour

We Heart Public Schools tour heading to Craven County
We Heart Public Schools tour heading to Craven County(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) “We Heart Public Schools” statewide road tour stops in Craven County on Friday as the “NCAE Apple RV” will roll through The Havelock Tourist & Event Center & New Bern Convention Center.

The RV is in Havelock from Friday, March 9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and in New Bern right after from 12:30 p.m. -2:30 p.m.

The “We Heart Public Schools” tour stops in one county each school day of the spring semester to spread the word on the value of public schools across North Carolina.

NCAE’s Apple RV is currently rolling through eastern North Carolina and will finish the semester in the mountains of western NC in May.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Gov. Cooper signs school reopening compromise bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Confederate monument set to relocate to private property in Chicod.
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument
Samantha Coppola mugshot
Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

Latest News

ECU researchers study transportation needs of ageing citizens
ECU researchers study aging Americans’ transportation needs to help them stay active
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Winterville
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Winterville Thursday
Annual East Coast Sporting Clays Championship in Washington underway
26th Annual East Coast Sporting Clays Championship in Beaufort County underway
Grifton railroad work forces crossing closures and detours
Railroad repairs continue in the East as residents face more detours and delays