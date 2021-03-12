State educators group to stop in Craven Co. on 100 county “We Heart Public Schools” statewide tour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) “We Heart Public Schools” statewide road tour stops in Craven County on Friday as the “NCAE Apple RV” will roll through The Havelock Tourist & Event Center & New Bern Convention Center.

The RV is in Havelock from Friday, March 9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and in New Bern right after from 12:30 p.m. -2:30 p.m.

The “We Heart Public Schools” tour stops in one county each school day of the spring semester to spread the word on the value of public schools across North Carolina.

NCAE’s Apple RV is currently rolling through eastern North Carolina and will finish the semester in the mountains of western NC in May.

