Saving Graces: Sammie and Rocky

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We have double the love to share in this week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Sammie and Rocky are brother and sister. Volunteers with Saving Graces say they are bonded so they need to be adopted together.

They’re very active and would do well in a home with other cats. they also love their can food and playing with each other.

To apply to adopt Sammie and Rocky or any of the pets at Saving Graces, click here.

