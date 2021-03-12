Retesting shows no PFAS in Jacksonville water wells

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville is putting three water wells back into service after new tests show no signs of PFAS contamination.

PFAS, short for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, is a forever chemical that is suspected of causing cancer.

The city took the wells off-line in January after the county water system had discovered the chemical in two of its wells in the Holly Ridge area.

Initial tests on the Jacksonville wells found trace amounts of PFAS in the three wells. Those amounts were within EPA regulations and well below actionable measure.

To eliminate a lab error, the wells were retested and those results announced on Friday showed no trace of the chemical.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.