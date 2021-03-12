Railroad repairs continue in the East as residents face more detours and delays

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Work on area railroads continues in the East with more detours and possible delays.

Multiple intersections along the Grifton railroad are closed as workers repair the rail lines and pave surrounding areas.

Officials say detour signs are up, and drivers should follow them to get around the construction over the next few days.

We’ve also seen rail construction in Greenville, Winterville, and Ayden.

Each crossing is expected to close from two to five days when being repaired.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.