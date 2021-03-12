Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 test for Virginia nixes ACC semifinal

The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled a tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech
Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the go-ahead 3-pointer over Virginia Tech defender Jalen...
Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the go-ahead 3-pointer over Virginia Tech defender Jalen Cone (15) in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)(Lee Luther Jr. | AP)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled a tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

The league called off its second tournament game in two days on Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the teams were set to play the first of two semifinal games.

That means the Yellow Jackets will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

The cancellation comes a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Patterson Road, Lenoir County
Man wounded in Lenoir County shooting Thursday morning
Rashaun Mason
Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Gov. Cooper signs school reopening compromise bill
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

Welcome To The WITN March Mania Contest!
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his players during the team's NCAA college...
Bacot, Davis help UNC top No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in ACCs
UCF at ECU Basketball
Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past East Carolina 72-62
Geekie scores twice as Hurricanes pound Predators 5-1