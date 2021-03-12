Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler weekend

Northeast breezes behind a cold front will make for a return to seasonably cooler weather
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight

A cold front will ease southward overnight and shift winds from a northeasterly direction by sunrise Saturday. Skies will cloud up with the front and a stray sprinkle is possible, but most places will remain dry. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid 50s by sunrise.

Saturday & Sunday

While we will dodge significant rain, mostly cloudy skies are likely Saturday. Highs will peak in the low 60s Saturday to mid 60s Sunday as skies to continue to have more clouds than sunshine. Northeast breezes will blow around 10 mph. The next significant rain chance will be Monday and Tuesday.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Patterson Road, Lenoir County
Man wounded in Lenoir County shooting Thursday morning
Rashaun Mason
Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Gov. Cooper signs school reopening compromise bill
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
01/28/2021 ENC Snow
WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm