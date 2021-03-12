Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler weekend

Tonight

A cold front will ease southward overnight and shift winds from a northeasterly direction by sunrise Saturday. Skies will cloud up with the front and a stray sprinkle is possible, but most places will remain dry. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid 50s by sunrise.

Saturday & Sunday

While we will dodge significant rain, mostly cloudy skies are likely Saturday. Highs will peak in the low 60s Saturday to mid 60s Sunday as skies to continue to have more clouds than sunshine. Northeast breezes will blow around 10 mph. The next significant rain chance will be Monday and Tuesday.