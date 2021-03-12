Advertisement

Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past East Carolina 72-62

Season comes to and end for ECU men’s basketball as the Pirates fall in the AAC Tournament
UCF at ECU Basketball
UCF at ECU Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Darius Perry registered 15 points as Central Florida defeated East Carolina 72-62 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Jayden Gardner led the Pirates on Thursday night with a game 17 points and nine rebounds.

ECU ends the season with an 8-11 overall record, just 2-10 in conference play.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Gov. Cooper signs school reopening compromise bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Confederate monument set to relocate to private property in Chicod.
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument
Samantha Coppola mugshot
Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

Latest News

North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his players during the team's NCAA college...
Bacot, Davis help UNC top No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in ACCs
Geekie scores twice as Hurricanes pound Predators 5-1
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke men’s basketball team withdraws from ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test in program
Big men Armando Bacot and freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler each had a double-double...
UNC rolls past Notre Dame in ACC Tournament