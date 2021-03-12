Patients with high-risk medical conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beginning next week, more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Cooper announced Thursday that the state is moving to vaccinate people in Group 4 with high-risk medical conditions or living in congregate living situations.

Anyone ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions like asthma, hypertension, cancer, and many other health issues, will be able to get their first round of shots in less than seven days which comes a week earlier than expected.

Lisa Van Havere is 63 years old and was diagnosed with a rare brain disease two years ago.

But because she’s not two years older, she hasn’t been eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Every place I’ve called or tried to sign up, I give them my birth date, well sorry you’re not old enough so. The one time in my life I wish I was 65.”

Thursday, Governor Cooper made the announcement that people with high-risk health issues will be eligible to get the vaccine, March 17th, a week ahead of schedule.

Ramona Brown is also eligible now.

“I think that it’s exciting in that, people have been locked down for a year and in this country, we are used to being able to be outside for cafe visits and be able to go on the golf course and shake hands with one another. To be able to go to church together.”

Some people in Group 4 can get their shot next week, Governor Cooper said, because there is an increase in supplies.

He said the demand is still higher than the supply, but the state is getting more vaccine doses.

Governor Cooper said that you don’t need written proof of your medical condition to get the vaccine.

But employees will ask about the condition to make sure you are eligible.

For a link to find out if you’re eligible, you can head to the website below.

