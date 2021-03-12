Advertisement

New COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens in Pitt County Thursday

Pitt County mass vaccination site opens for Group 3
Pitt County mass vaccination site opens for Group 3(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One year later, people getting vaccinations at a new mass vaccine site in Pitt County say they’re eager to get the vaccine. That included WITN news reporter Nikki Hauser, who is apart of group 3 as a media employee.

Hauser was among many who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the first Pitt County Clinic. The Cooperative Extension Auditorium in Pitt County is a new vaccine site, and Thursday was the first day they began exclusively administering the Johnson & Johnson shots, the vaccine with only one dose.

Some people arrived with more on their mind than just the actual vaccine shot. For some, like Teresa Cincinnatus, the shot is just a way to get back to their families’ visits.

She said, “My family back home in Connecticut, I’ll be glad to be able to go back home and visit and see them.”

County health leaders are excited about the vaccine, too, and are ready for the pandemic to end.

Dr. John Silvernail jokingly said, “This is our chance to punch COVID in the mouth today.”

But in all seriousness, he means what he said and thinks Eastern Carolina now has a better chance at getting rid of the coronavirus.

