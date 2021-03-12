New Bern makes Southern Living ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ list

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - ENC has been represented on another national list featuring top places to live.

Southern Living, a southern U.S. lifestyle magazine and website, has ranked New Bern at #7 on its 2021 “South’s Best Small Towns” list.

The feature cites New Bern’s resilience in overcoming back-to-back destructive hurricanes in 2018 and 2019 - Florence and Dorian - before delving into its natural beauty as the junction of the Trent and Neuse rivers.

It also recognizes some of New Bern’s historic landmarks: the Tryon Palace and gardens and Bradham’s Drug Store, the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola.

New Bern was the only North Carolina location to make the list.

Read the rest of the list here.

