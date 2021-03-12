NAACP Health Committee sends out push encouraging people to get COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a letter to family, friends, and the media, NAACP Health Committee members applauded vaccines and encouraged people to get the shot.

Pitt County NAACP Health Committee members Donald Ensley and Mark Moss called the COVID vaccines “big news.”

They said, “We are almost a full month into 2021 already, and the big news these days is the COVID vaccine. On Monday, the Pitt County Health Department and Vidant Health opened a large-scale vaccine site at the Greenville Convention Center for eligible community members. This is just the start of what is a growing endeavor.”

Vidant plans to open vaccine sites throughout eastern North Carolina.

For more information and to schedule a vaccine appointment, call 252-847-8000 or go to VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate. Currently, people 65+ are eligible.

