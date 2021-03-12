Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Winterville Thursday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Brody School of Medicine at ECU teamed up with Rebuild Christian Church to bring a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic directly to Winterville Thursday.

Organizers say the community is underserved because of lack of public transportation and concerns about adverse reactions to getting vaccinated.

The clinic was open to anyone Thursday who wanted a shot, and 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given out.

Pastor Daron Carmon said they hope bringing the mobile vaccine to people helped ease some concerns.

“We needed to ease tension and bring people to a place of peace, so they feel confident and feel good about moving forward,” Pastor Carmon said.

Staff members at the Brody School of Medicine say they plan to host more mobile clinics across Eastern Carolina in the coming weeks.

