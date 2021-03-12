Man accused of sex crimes with teenager over six-year span
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Scotland Neck man is accused of having sex acts with a teenager over a six-year period.
Halifax County deputies charged Ronnie Sanderson with felony statutory rape of a person who is 13,14, or 15, two counts of felony statutory sex offense by an adult, felony indecent liberties with a child, and felony statutory sexual offense of a 13, 14, or 15 year old.
Deputies say they learned of the sexual offenses back in November and the 31-year-old Sanderson was arrested on Thursday.
The crimes took place between 2008 and 2014, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sanderson was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond and has an April 22nd court date.
