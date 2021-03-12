Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80° Friday

Friday

One more warm one on tap Friday, with inland communities soaring back to the upper 70s to near 80° mark. The southwesterly wind flow will increase Friday with winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Coastal areas will have highs around 70° Friday thanks to winds off the cooler waters.

Saturday & Sunday

While we will dodge the rain, a cold front will drop in from the north Saturday morning, cooling us off over the weekend. Highs will peak in the low 60s Saturday to mid 60s Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be shifting from the north, aiding the cool down. Outside of a few raindrops around sunrise Saturday, rain showers will hold off until next Tuesday.