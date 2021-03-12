Advertisement

Geekie scores twice as Hurricanes pound Predators 5-1

the Carolina Hurricanes used a rapid-fire scoring spree in the first period to defeat the Nashville Predators 5-1.
(WITN)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Morgan Geekie scored his first two goals of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes used a rapid-fire scoring spree in the first period to defeat the Nashville Predators 5-1. Geekie posted the game’s first and fourth goals.

His opening tally began a span of three goals by the Hurricanes in less than 2{ minutes. Brock McGinn, Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes who have won seven games in a row.

Jake Bean and Andrei Svechnikov each had two assists. James Reimer was denied his first shutout of the season when Nick Cousins scored with 4:32 left.

