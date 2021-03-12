Geekie scores twice as Hurricanes pound Predators 5-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Morgan Geekie scored his first two goals of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes used a rapid-fire scoring spree in the first period to defeat the Nashville Predators 5-1. Geekie posted the game’s first and fourth goals.

His opening tally began a span of three goals by the Hurricanes in less than 2{ minutes. Brock McGinn, Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes who have won seven games in a row.

Jake Bean and Andrei Svechnikov each had two assists. James Reimer was denied his first shutout of the season when Nick Cousins scored with 4:32 left.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.