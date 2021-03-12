Advertisement

ECU researchers study aging Americans’ transportation needs to help them stay active

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Researchers at ECU are studying the transportation needs of senior citizens to help them maintain active lives.

Occupational therapists say senior citizens are often outliving their ability to drive by up to a decade, on average.

They say diminished eyesight and other medical conditions can force seniors to give up their driver’s licenses, limiting their ability to live active lifestyles.

Doctors say planning for future transportation needs is just as important as financial retirement planning.

“Being able to access the community and being able to do the things that were used to doing and that we want to do can prevent depression, isolation, can help people to engage with other people,” Dr. Lynne Murphy said.

ECU researchers say the school has launched a new online tool for seniors to assess their driving abilities.

It also includes a budget calculator to compare the expenses related to vehicle ownership, ride-sharing, and public transportation options.

