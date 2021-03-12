DHHS relaxes restrictions on nursing home visits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials announced late Friday they are relaxing restrictions on visiting nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says they will now allow for in-person visits in most circumstances.

While outdoor visits are best, DHHS said indoor visits are now allowed for all residents, regardless of their vaccination status.

DHHS said there are a few exceptions like when a long-term facility is currently high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

This all comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with new guidance this week on nursing home visits.

