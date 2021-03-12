Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man wanted for assaulting detective during Pitt County traffic stop

(L-R) Singleton Stanley Warren
(L-R) Singleton Stanley Warren
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say assaulted a detective during a traffic stop.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies with the special operations unit stopped a car in the area of Charles Boulevard and Firetower Road on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

During a probable cause search, deputies say they found marijuana and a concealed handgun that had been recently reported stolen to Greenville police.

Officials say during the stop, Markerion Warren, 20, of Winterville, assaulted a detective and took off on foot.

We’re told the detective was not injured.

We’re told he was wearing a red t-shirt and black gym shorts.

Deputies arrested Anthony Stanley, 21, of Akron, Ohio, and Nijear Nicholas-Singleton, 21, of Jacksonville, who were also in the vehicle.

Stanley is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the use of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas-Singleton was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun.

If you know where Warren is, call 252-830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

