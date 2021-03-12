Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Child porn seized from Elizabeth City man

Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man is facing child porn charges.

Pasquotank County deputies say they received a tip from the SBI about child porn.

On Wednesday, deputies and SBI agents raided a home on Shady Drive in Elizabeth City. There they found numerous devices with child pornography and they were seized from the home.

Brian Corp was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was jailed on a $25,000 secure bond, and deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

