Charlie’s Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy weekend

Today & Sunday

After a dry cold front crossed the area Friday night, we’ll see the front hold just to our southwest through the weekend. This will keep the cloud cover present both today and tomorrow. Temperatures will drop from the 80s Friday to the low 60s today and the upper 60s Sunday. Winds out of the northeast over the first half of the weekend will flip to the northwest over the second half.

Monday

Cooler air will follow Sunday’s slight bump in air temperatures. Highs will go from the upper 60s to the mid 50s to start the week. Cloud cover will again remain consistent. The reason for the cool down will be the sinking front to our south, prompting colder air to slide into ENC. Rain showers should hold off Monday before increasing on Tuesday.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

The wet weather we avoided last week will return by Tuesday in the form of scattered showers, downpours and occasional thunderstorms. While Tuesday and Thursday will be the “wet” days of the week, even Wednesday will feature some light rain between the two systems. At this point it is still too early to project potential for severe weather. With the warming highs and incoming cold fronts as we head towards the start of spring, rough weather will become more of a possibility.